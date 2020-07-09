Redress engineering community issues: MEGA appeals government

The Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical engineering Graduates Association (MEGA) on Thursday appealed the government of union territory (J&K) to redress the pending issues of engineering community in general and mechanical in particular.

In a statement MEGA said, “It is unfortunate that the mechanical being old important wing of engineering has been always being ignored as far as the expansion, cadre review and issue redressal is concerned.” It further added that mechanical engineers are always in high demand in every department or sector in UT of J&K. But unfortunately the wing has been neglected and no expansion or cadre review has been initiated from last four decades, it said.

“We appeal the administration especially Lt. Governor G C Murmu, advisor to the LG and Principal Secretary PWD (R&B and Mechanical Engineering department) to utilize the mechanical engineering to its fullest in every sector review the cadre and do the expansion on merit basis for effective public deliverance.

The association also demanded creation of a separate administrative department for treating mechanical engineering a full-fledged department and not a service link as is presently being considered under PWD.