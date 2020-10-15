Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 10:46 PM

Redressal of peoples' genuine issues among Govt's top priorities: Advisor Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today reaffirmed that redressal of peoples’ genuine issues is among the Lieutenant Governor administration’s top priorities.

The Advisor stated this during his weekly public grievance redressal camp held here at Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonawar.

As many as 100 public deputations and individuals hailing from different areas of Kashmir Valley put forth their demands and grievances before the Advisor.

Scores of deputations several districts of Kashmir region met the Advisor and apprised him about their genuine issues and demands.

