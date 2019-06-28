'Reducing gender disparities part of NC's ideology'

Also Read | Auto Draft

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday said that reducing gender disparities form the core of party ideology, saying the party will strive towards enhancing status of women through effective legislative measures and regimented programmes.

Addressing a gathering of women wing functionaries and workers at party head quarters here, party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said that education is one of the most important means of empowering women with knowledge, skills and self confidence. “Our party leadership has always been eloquent about having mechanisms for women’s equal and equitable representations at all levels of the political process and public life and articulates their concerns and needs. It was our party that gave gender neutral adult franchise to the people of the state. The socio political emancipation of the people of state forms the core of our party programme Naya Kashmir. Once in power the party under the capable leadership of Omar Sahib will ensure equitable development of all sections of society,” he said.

He said the role of women in campaigning and mobilizing support for the party is no less than their male counterparts. “The anticipated goals of unleashing development in our state cannot be visualized without tapping the untapped talents of the women. The full and equitable participation of women in public life is essential to building and sustaining strong and vibrant democracy,” he said adding, “I welcome new entrants into the party fold with a hope that they will strive towards making party stronger at the grass roots.”

On the occasion party’s women’s wing provincial president Er Sabiya also addressed the workers and sought their active support towards making party stronger on grass roots.