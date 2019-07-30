Rehabilitate flood victims in Bandipora: Nazir Malik

National Conference leader Nazir Malik Tuesday urged the government to rehabilitate the people of Bandipora who have been hit by floods in the past few days.
In a statement, Malik said, “As Bandipora lacks effective flood channels, scores of properties are getting washed away. Even bridges and other basic infrastructures have been damaged due to these flash floods.”
He appealed to the Governor’s administration to ensure swift rehabilitation of those who have suffered damage due to inclement weather.