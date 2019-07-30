Rehabilitate flood victims in Bandipora: Nazir Malik

Also Read | Flood affected artisans stage protest

National Conference leader Nazir Malik Tuesday urged the government to rehabilitate the people of Bandipora who have been hit by floods in the past few days.

Also Read | Advocate Malik tours Bandipora hamlets

In a statement, Malik said, “As Bandipora lacks effective flood channels, scores of properties are getting washed away. Even bridges and other basic infrastructures have been damaged due to these flash floods.”

Also Read | Flash floods in Bandipora|Advocate Nazir Malik seeks rehabilitation of affected families

He appealed to the Governor’s administration to ensure swift rehabilitation of those who have suffered damage due to inclement weather.