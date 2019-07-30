Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2019, 12:23 AM

Rehabilitate flood victims in Bandipora: Nazir Malik

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2019, 12:23 AM
File Photo

National Conference leader Nazir Malik Tuesday urged the government to rehabilitate the people of Bandipora who have been hit by floods in the past few days.

In a statement, Malik said, “As Bandipora lacks effective flood channels, scores of properties are getting washed away. Even bridges and other basic infrastructures have been damaged due to these flash floods.”

Trending News

In Kashmir, young and educated yearn to see their career take off

NC president Farooq Abdullah addresses a party rally at Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar on Monday, April 15 2019. Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmir on precipice

In 15 days, more than 1.5 lakh jobless postgraduates register with Govt

Shah, his team working on Kashmir

He appealed to the Governor’s administration to ensure swift rehabilitation of those who have suffered damage due to inclement weather.

Related News