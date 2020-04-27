'Release all detained under PSA'

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Rouf Bhat on Monday hailed the decision of revocation of Public Saftey Act on Muhammad Yaseen Khan, President, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and others who were detained in August last year.

In a statement Bhat, however, said the process of revocation of the PSAs of other detainees whether political or apolitical including those who were detained after abrogation of Article 370 should be released in view of the fear of COVID19 pandemic.

He said some detainees being senior citizens, and senior politicians like NayeemAkhtar, SartajMadni, Ali MuhammedSagar and Bar Association President, MianQayoom, and others having multiple ailments were prone to COVID19, as per health experts.

“So their release needs to be considered on humanitarian grounds,” Bhat said.