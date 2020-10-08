Release all political prisoners: Hurriyat M

Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday reiterated the call to release all political prisoners jailed in and outside J&K.

In a statement the Hurriyat said scores of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists , young boys, journalists, lawyers and traders were languishing in jails on “fictitious charges”.

“Neither are they being tried in courts, nor any legal proceedings are initiated against them. Their arbitrary detention is just being prolonged. Many among the prisoners are those who are being detained even after serving their sentences,” said the statement.

It said the mental and physical condition of many prisoners was a matter of concern, while there was fear that they might contract COVID19 in cramped up spaces of jails.

“All political prisoners should be released including those under arbitrary house detentions,” said the statement.

The statement said the Hurriyat stands firm on its principles and rights of people of J&K. the party also demanded immediate release of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under house arrest since August last year, said the statement.