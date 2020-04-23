Release Kashmir detainees arrested post Aug 5 last year: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party Thursday demanded release of all people who were arrested without any charges post August 5 last year.

In a statement, party spokesperson Tahir Syeed said the continuous incarceration of hundreds of youth, political leaders and activists was a matter of concern and needs to be addressed on priority.

“This is inhuman and unjustified to keep people behind bars under draconian PSA without even charges.” he said, adding the detainees were not facing any serious allegations other than having a contrary opinion on political and administrative matters.

Sayeed said that the party was concerned over continuous detention of PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti. “The government must release all of them before the holy month of Ramadhan so that they can rejoin their families,” he said, adding that all senior political leaders including Naeem Akhter, Sartaj Madni, Pir Mansoor Hussain, Ali Muhammad Sagar, Shah Faesal, Hilal Lone and other political activists have been detained under PSA without any justification.

The party said health of many leaders jailed was deteriorating due to continuous imprisonment. “When across the country many prisoners are released on parole from jails in view of COVID 19 pandemic, political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are being treated differently,” the statement said.

The party has also demanded that political leaders including Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Sajad Gani Lone, Zahoor Ahmed Mir, Khursheed Aalam, Muhammad Yusuf Bhat, Aijaz Ahmed Mir, Waheed ur Rahman Parra and others who are under house arrest must be released.