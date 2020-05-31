Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 1, 2020, 1:03 AM

Release pension to widows, handicapped: Vakil

File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil

Senior Peoples Conference leader, Abdul Gani Vakil Sunday lashed out at the government for withholding pension to old aged and handicapped persons and widows for last more than six months.

In a statement, Vakil said poor people were left high and dry as the government has withheld their pensions, particularly of those from north Kashmir.

“These needy people are getting a meager amount of monetary support to meet their basic needs including health care. How cruel the administration can be by holding this money to such people who are already troubled in life,” Vakil said. “This is height of being inhumane.”

Vakil said he got calls from people, saying that those having accounts in Grameen Bank have not been released the pension. “The government should fix the errors in system instead of letting these hopeless people suffer,” he said.

