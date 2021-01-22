Release political detainees, end 'political witch-hunt' in J&K: NC MPs

National Conference (NC) Friday sought an end to the “political witch-hunt” in Jammu and Kashmir and called for an immediate release of all political detainees, saying the unjustified and prolonged detentions reeks of fear and repression.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the Members of Parliament of the party Muhammad Akbar Lone and HassnainMasoodi as saying that the unwarranted “intimidation” and prolonged incarceration of political leaders and workers in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the atmosphere of fear and repression giving a ditch to the claims of government of bringing normalcy to Kashmir while alluding to the human cost of such measures.

“Such a policy violates people’s basic rights to free speech, association and expression guaranteed under the constitution of the country. The incessant witch-hunt over the unfounded and motivated allegations has also had a chilling effect on democracy in Kashmir. The Orwellian nightmare we are reeling through seems to be inescapable on account of ruling BJP’s aversion to empowering native of Jammu and Kashmir politically, and economically. The unjust measures of the ruling BJP are unfortunately ignoring the human cost of such prolonged detentions due to the prevailing pandemic situation, ongoing winter chill. On emotional trepidation, the kith and kin of such detainees are going through is heart-wrenching,” they said.

The NC MPs said that in its capacity of being a member of UNHRC and bursting with global aspirations, Government of India, with BJP in its steering position, should welcome calls for accountability and justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is high time for New Delhi to allow democratic and legitimate political space in Jammu and Kashmir. Pushing its cronies and stooges down the throats of people of J&K will not help getting the democratic process in Kashmir on track,” they said.