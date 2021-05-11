Release political prisoners: PDP Youth Secy

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Wing State Secretary Arif Laigaroo Tuesday urged Central government and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to release all political detainees in view of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

In a statement issued here, Laigroo said that the Central government should release all political prisoners as the situation was worsening across India due to an aggressive rise in the COVID-19 cases.

The Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the holy festival of Muslims, is also approaching, and on Eid everyone deserves to be among his family, Laigaroo said.

He demanded the release of all political prisoners including Sartaj Madani, Naeem Akthar, and PDP Youth President PDP Waheed-u-Rehman Parra.