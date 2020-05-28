Release salary of FC employees: EJAC

Employees Joint Action Committee on Thursday urged the government to release the pending salary of the employees of Forest Corporation.

A statement said EJAC held an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam here in which various issues faced by the Forest Corporation employees was discussed.

Shabnam said the employees have been deprived of their salaries for the past three months.

He said although they have been continuously appealing the authorities in this regard but till now the salaries have not been released, pushing them on the brink of begging and starvation.

Shabnam said the government should have taken all things in consideration before repealing Forest Corporation Act-1978.

Shabnam said the employees were one of the main components of J&K. While expressing his concern regarding the issue, he urged the government to give the employees of the Forest Corporation the status of Government Lumbering Undertaking which will help in preserving their job and other privileges.