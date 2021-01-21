Relentless action against drug peddlers in Pulwama

Pulwama police under the leadership of SP Pulwama during it’s war against drugs, arrested four drug peddlers in four separate incidents just in one week’s time and recovered huge quantities of contraband drugs and substances from their possession which includes Fukki, charas, Bhang and codeine.

According to a statement, “Showkat Ahmad Dar S/O Mohd Akram Dar R/o Tenghar in case FIR No 02/2021, U/S 8/22 NDPS Act, Manzoor Ahmad Malik S/O Rajab Malik R/O Malikpora in case FIR No 10/2021,U/S 8/20 NDPS Act and Mohd Afzal Bhat S/O Ab Ahad Bhat R/O Mitrigam in case FIR No 17/2021, U/S 8/15 NDPS Act , have been booked in Police Station Pulwama back to back during sequentially befitting actions by Pulwama Police.”

The statement further says that one juvenile was also apprehended by police from whose possession contrabanded substance was recovered. “The juvenile has been subjected to Juvenile Act and subsequently sent to juvenile home under the legal provisions. The action has been widely appreciated by all and the process of investigation is on to proceed further into these cases to uproot the evil of drug menace in the district. Police has a comprehensive plan in place to clean up drug and drug peddlers from the district,” the statement says. Police Pulwama has requested cooperation of public in eradicating drug menace.