Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 11, 2020, 2:56 AM

Reliable info pre-requisite for policy making: Comm Secy Forest

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 11, 2020, 2:56 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Commissioner Secretary, Forest,  Environment  and  Ecology, Sarita Chauhan, Friday said that reliable information is a pre-requisite  for  policy making and  to  mitigate  the  challenges  like  climate  change, human wild life conflict and livelihood issues.

The secretary said this after releasing  the  Annual  Administration  Report  2018-19  and  Digest  of  Forest  Statistics 2017-19.

Trending News

JKPM demands repair of Aharbal-Shopian road

Govt in experimentation mode amid surge in COVID cases: PDP

BJP made law hostage across country: JKNPP

Greater Kashmir

Secy PD&M reviews dev works in Anantnag

Principal Chief  Conservator  of  Forests (PCCF), Dr. Mohit  Gera,  Chief Wild Life Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Managing  Director  J&K  Forest  Development  Corporation, Vasu Yadav,  CCF  Kashmir,   Farooq Ahmad  Geelani  CF  Central/Working Plan Circle, Irfan  Ali  Shah,  DFO  Statistics,   Mohammad  Yaseen  and other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Secretary appreciated efforts of the department  in  compiling  voluminous  data  and  information  at  one  place which is an important  indicator  to  gauge  the  outcome  of various  initiatives  taken up  to  protect and preserve the forests  of J&K besides providing solution   to   challenges  faced  by the  department.

“The availability of detailed  and  reliable  information is  a  pre-requisite  for  policy making   and  to  mitigate  the  challenges  like  climate  change, human wild life conflict, livelihoods and meeting the bonafide demands of people,” the Secretary said. 

Latest News

Srinagar air traffic picking up

Weed proliferation defaces parts of Dal Lake

Advisor Khan visits Nishat garden

Div Com chairs meeting on CRP Srinagar

She added these  publications  of the department  will  go  a  long way  in facilitating    the  department  to serve the people in a better way.

Related News