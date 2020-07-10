Reliable info pre-requisite for policy making: Comm Secy Forest

Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology, Sarita Chauhan, Friday said that reliable information is a pre-requisite for policy making and to mitigate the challenges like climate change, human wild life conflict and livelihood issues.

The secretary said this after releasing the Annual Administration Report 2018-19 and Digest of Forest Statistics 2017-19.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Dr. Mohit Gera, Chief Wild Life Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Managing Director J&K Forest Development Corporation, Vasu Yadav, CCF Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Geelani CF Central/Working Plan Circle, Irfan Ali Shah, DFO Statistics, Mohammad Yaseen and other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Secretary appreciated efforts of the department in compiling voluminous data and information at one place which is an important indicator to gauge the outcome of various initiatives taken up to protect and preserve the forests of J&K besides providing solution to challenges faced by the department.

“The availability of detailed and reliable information is a pre-requisite for policy making and to mitigate the challenges like climate change, human wild life conflict, livelihoods and meeting the bonafide demands of people,” the Secretary said.

She added these publications of the department will go a long way in facilitating the department to serve the people in a better way.