Relief for twin Shopian villages after 3 decades

The residents of two south Kashmir villages received drinking water supply after remaining without the basic facility for decades.

The twin villages of Gatipora and Mujpathri in south Kashmir’s Shopian district having a population of around 6000 heaved a sigh of relief when they finally got water supply.

In the past, due to non-availability of potable water, the residents used to fetch water for drinking purpose from a stream in a nearby village.

“Thirty years ago, a water supply scheme was conceptualised for our villages but we never received water supply,” said Mehrajuddin, a local.

He said the people, especially the womenfolk, had to suffer as they had to fetch water in pitchers on a daily basis.

The villagers thanked the Deputy Commissioner Shopian for taking personal interest in ensuring that the twin villages got water supply.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, DC Shopian Choudhary Muhammad Yaseen said, “The area had been suffering for a long time for want of drinking water and when I came to know about it, work was started on the water scheme and the PHE officials did it well.”

The twin villages have now been connected to the new Mujpathri Lift Water Scheme that provides the residents with uninterrupted water supply.