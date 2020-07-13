Relief To Provisionally Registered Industries

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired the 46th meeting of Apex Projects Clearance Committee (APCC) of J&K State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (SIDCO). The meeting was convened to discuss extension in validity of time period for Provisional Registration in favour of industrial units registered prior to 01.01.2016.

Administrative Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development Department, Power Development Department, Industries and Commerce Department, along with concerned Heads of Departments participated in the meeting.

At the outset, Chief Secretary reviewed the Action Taken Report on the minutes of 45th APCC meeting. The Chief Secretary maintained that in view of COVID-19 outbreak coupled with exodus of labour force, the amnesty relief being provided would facilitate establishing of industrial units at various industrial estates of Jammu & Kashmir.

Considering the proposal in favour of 94 industrial units that are ready to commence production, Chief Secretary approved an extension of provisional registration from upto 30th September, 2020 to 31st December, 2020.

In order to extend relief to around 102 industrial units, Chief Secretary impressed upon resubmission of fresh proposals by these units by 31st August, 2020, alongwith project timelines, if their registration is not to be cancelled.

Chief Secretary also reviewed the cases of about 190 industrial units which have taken effective steps towards establishing industrial units under various lines of activities and approved an extension of provisional registration upto 31st March, 2020.

The cases of various dormant industrial units, which have failed to take effective steps towards establishing required infrastructure, were also reviewed. Since considerable period of time has lapsed and these units have remained non responsive, their provisional registrations were not considered for extension. As such, Chief Secretary directed Industries Department to start the proceedings of land retrieval.

Further, Chief Secretary directed Pollution Control Board to review pendency of clearances – consent to establish and consent to operate, in favour of various industrial units and take effective steps to expedite the same.