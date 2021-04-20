Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 10:23 PM

Relief to vehicle owners | Petrol pumps to remain open during night in Baramulla

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 10:23 PM
The authorities in Baramulla district has directed owners of all filling stations to operate during night hours failing which action will be initiated against the erring petrol pump owners, which include cancellation of license.

“It is mandatory for petrol pump dealers to remain open during night hours to meet out the exigency arising out of the emergency situation,” reads the order issued by the department of food civil supplies and consumer affairs department Baramulla.

GK File Photo of J&K High Court Srinagar/Mubashir Khan

File Photo

File Photo

Representational Photo

“It has been observed that petrol pumps across Baramulla district remain closed during night hours, as a result the customers have to face tremendous problems especially during the emergency. Although filling stations had to remain open during night hours, however, it has been observed they don’t operate during night. In case any complaint is received regarding the closure of petrol pump during night or non-availability of staff during night, action as per norms shall be initiated against the erring petrol pump dealer which include cancellation of petrol pump licence,” reads the order.

The order came after several residents across Baramulla district complained that they had to face severe hardships while shifting patients to hospital as petrol plumps do not operate during the night hours.

In one such complaint a resident of Baramulla town while describing his ordeal complained that he could not shift his ailing father to the hospital after his vehicle while carrying the patient ran out of fuel.

Representational Photo

“I knocked all the nearby filling stations at around 10 pm but no one responded, desperately I called my neighbour for help,” complained a local resident to the Baramulla administration.

