Religious congregation at Aali Masjid cancelled

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar in a statement said that ‘due to the continued house detention of its chairman and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir DrMoulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq by the authorities, the decades old tradition of MajlisWaaz-o-Tableegh at historic Aali Masjid Eidgah on the occasion of Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW) will not be able to take place tomorrow. Anjuman claimed that the restrictions on the chairman have been further tightened, since last Friday.

Anjuman asked the authorities that in view of the strong public demand, “Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir should be released and allowed to lead the coming Friday prayers so that he fulfill his responsibilities of Qaal Allah WaQaalaRasool (SAW)”.