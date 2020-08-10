Religious heads have huge role in creating awareness regarding COVID19: Advisor Baseer Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Monday described the role of religious heads from all the sects across the valley as of immense significance towards motivating people for strict adherence to all necessary preventive protocols regarding Covid-19 to contain the spread of this global pandemic.

Advisor, while addressing the religious heads and others during a meeting held here through video conferencing in this regard, emphasized the need and importance of raising awareness among the people about the benefits of observing these health precautions to save human lives from this dreaded infection.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole, all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division, Wakf Board authorities along with prominent religious heads from each district.

Advisor Khan informed that a comprehensive policy for opening of religious institutions across Jammu and Kashmir is being worked out keeping in view the prevailing situation in the Union territory.

Advisor further emphasized that administration needs the support of religious institutions in its battle against Corona virus to make an end to this infection. He said that all the SOPs announced by authorities regarding the unlocking of these places should be propagated among the believers by their respective leaders from their available platforms.

Baseer Khan also said that the time tested techniques of wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing and use of sanitizers should be entrenched deep into psyche of people so that each of them is religiously followed. He maintained that each of us have to play our role more responsibly to curb the pace of spread of this disease. He observed that it is not so difficult given the success few nations have achieved by strictly implementing these guidelines.

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, emphasized that we have no other option than to observe the precautions uncompromisingly to contain the spread of corona.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir requested the religious heads to strictly observe all the mandatory SOPs to be issued shortly by the administration while unlocking the religious places. The participating religious clerics also gave their suggestions regarding opening of these institutions and assured that all the SOPs and guidelines issued by the government would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Later, Advisor addressed the religious heads from all the famous shrines and religious places requesting them to use their pulpits to make people understand that by observing these guidelines they not only protect themselves but are protecting the lives of others as well.