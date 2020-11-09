Religious leaders play key role in battle against COVID19: JKACS

As part of its continued IEC campaign, Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society (JKACS) today conducted series of programs for the ‘Sensitisation of Religious Leaders’ on COVID-19 and the measures to be taken to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

The JKACS on the occasion reached out to the religious leaders during a programme at Darul Huda Jamia Masjid Ahle-e-Hadees South Kashmir, Darul Uloom Salfia and New Qazi Bagh, Anantnag for the Ulemas, Muftis and Maulanas of the district.

Maulana Mufti Muhammad Maqbool Akhrani, Chairman, Darul Huda Jamia Masjid Ahli Hadees South Kashmir gave a detailed sermon on COVID-19 Pandamic in light of Islam and also highlighted the role of Imams and Maulanas in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Dr. Syed Faheem Alam, District Tuberculosis Officer, Anantnag raised awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the human body and how the transmission can be stopped with strict adherence to the social distancing and wearing of masks during the gatherings at the religious places.

Dr. Javaid Malikh, Professor and Head Pulmonary Medicine, SKIMS, Bemina, Srinagar requested the participants to strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOPs issued by the Government from time to time in order to check the spread of the disease.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Project Director Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society said that religious leaders are playing key role in battle against COVID19. He highlighted the impact of the proper dissemination of the information on COVID-19 to the masses and the effective role that the religious leaders can play in curbing the pandemic. He also distributed masks & Sanitizers among the participants.