'Remdesivir unaffordable for Covid19 patients'

While antiviral drug remdesivir reduces the risk of death among Covid-19 patients, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday claimed that the drug is unaffordable for poor patients.

In a statement, President Dr Nisar ul Hassan claimed that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved remdesivir injection under emergency use authorization for the treatment of suspected or lab confirmed Covid-19 cases who are hospitalized with severe disease.”

“It is a five day treatment. The loading dose of 200 mg (shot) on day 1 is followed by 100 mg (shot) daily for 4 days (total 5 days). Each vial of remdesivir costs between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,400. Thus for a five day treatment, a patient has to pay anywhere between Rs 24,000 and Rs 32,400 as the cost the drug. The price makes it inaccessible to those patients who desperately need it,” he said.