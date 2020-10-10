Reminds of despotic rule: PDP

Comparing the proposed property tax to the taxation regime during monarchical rule, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader Muhammad Khurshed Alam on Saturday said the dictatorial policies were being implemented at the behest of “communal elements” to cripple J&K economy.

“The property tax order smacks of the despotic and anarchic rule the people of this land have witnessed for hundreds of years when we were crushed under the heavy burden of taxation. It is nothing but the revival of that dark, dreadful and disastrous era to which Kashmir’s blood soaked history is synonymous,” said Alam.

Lamenting the “insensitive and step-motherly treatment” meted out to Kashmiris especially post August 5 last year, Alam said the wounds inflicted by unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370 were still fresh and yet each day new methods were invented to push people to the corner.

“Is this the roadmap of naya Kashmir which the government epitomized in the Parliament on August 5, 2019? Alam questioned.