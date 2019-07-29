Remove restrictions on civilian movement during Yatra: Muzzafar Shah

Awami National Conference (ANC) senior vice-president, Muzzafar Shah, Monday urged the central as well as state government to remove restrictions on civilian movement during the Amarnath Yatra.

Talking to media persons here, Shah said, “The harsh measures of restrictions in movement on civilians during the 46-day Yatra period is making the common masses suffer. Inspite of the fact that Kashmiris have been providing the best hospitality to Amarnath pilgrims since centuries, the government has ordered restrictions.”

He added, “Besides, the common man, the tourism industry is also suffering due to the restrictions. It is the peak season and hoteliers, transporters and other people associated with tourism are suffering huge losses.”

He urged the government to reverse the decision and mitigate the sufferings of the common man.