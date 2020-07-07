Renewal of laborer cards to start from July 15

Labour & Employment (L&D) department is going to run a month-long drive starting from July 15 to August 15 for renewal of Labour cards.

The drive besides renewal of cards will also impart awareness with regard to Labour Laws and other benefits available for the labourers.

In this regard, Commissioner Secretary Labour & Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat today at a meeting directed Labour Officers to renew the Labour Cards of all the 20 districts of the J&K to enable labourers to get benefitted from the COVID19 relief sanctioned by the government.

Bhagat asked CEO, J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and other Labour Officers to ensure that the all desiring active workers are registered with the Board during this one month’s time period.