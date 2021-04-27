Kashmir, Latest News
April 27, 2021

Renowned writer Dr Marghoob Banihali passes away

Post his retirement at the Kashmir University, Dr Marghoob dedicated his life to literature and research work that earned him laurels both at the national as well as international level.
In his academic career spanning decades, Dr Marghoob was initially posted as Tehsil Education Officer in home town Banihal before he joined Kashmiri University’s Persian Department as a professor and later went on to head the varsity's Kashmiri Department. Photo: Special Arrangement/GK
Renowned writer, scholar and ex-HOD Kashmiri Department at Kashmiri University, Dr Ghulam Mohammad, popularly known by his pen name Marghoob Banihali, passed away on Tuesday at his Srinagar residence after a brief period of illness, family sources said. He was 84.

The deceased was the father of renowned psychiatrist, Dr Mushtaq Marghoob.

Born in the Giri family in Bankoot area of Banihal in J&K’s Ramban district, Dr Marghoob had authored more than fifty books.

In his academic career spanning decades, he was initially posted as Tehsil Education Officer before he joined Kashmiri University’s Persian Department as a professor.

The versatile academician that Dr Marghoob was, he soon rose to head the varsity’s Kashmiri Department even as he also served in various other departments in different capacities.

Post his retirement, Dr Marghoob dedicated his life to literature and research work that earned him laurels both at the national as well as international level.

Different literary organizations based in Dr Marghoob’s native town Banihal have paid their tribute to the deceased author and prayed for the highest place in Jannah while also expressing condolences to the bereaved family.

As per sources, Dr Marghoob will be laid to rest in Srinagar. 

