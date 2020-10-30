Renzushah addresses Milad procession in Srinagar

Chairman, Jamaat Aitqaad International, Khawaja Farooq Renzushah along with scores of devotees took out Eid-e-Milad procession at the shrine of Hazrat Amir Kabir (RA) at Shahar-e-Khaas in Srinagar on Friday.

According to a statement issued here, Renzushah said that “time has come to project Kashmir as proud civilization of love and Aitqaad.” “Our great Prophet (PBUH) was embodiment of Holy Noor which emerged from Noor-e-Allah and all our Awaliya’s in Kashmir have taught us Tawheed and Ishiq. Renzushah lead the procession and recite naa’ts and daroud. The statement said that the procession evoked massive response from the people.

Dr. Tabish Muhtisham Rafiqi, Sahil Ahmad, Moulana Rahim, Khudams of holy shrine, youth of Shahar-e-Khaas participated in the processions.

The procession passed through the streets of Shahar-e-Khaas areas including, Kalash Pora, Fateh Kadal, Zaina kadal, Mahraj Bazar and people chanted Darood. Later, scores of the Ulema, scholars addressed people at the procession.