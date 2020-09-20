Renzushah addresses Sufi conference at Pulwama

While delivering address at a “Spiritual Conference” on revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Moomin Shah at Bab Gaam village in this district, Chairman Jamaat Aitqaad International (JAI), Khwaja Farooq Renzushah said that no power on earth can erase the true identity of Kashmiris.

A statement said on the occasion distinguished personalities of JAI including Dr Muhrashim Tabish Rafique, Moulana Altaf Makhdoomi, Zafar Bhat Kashmiri, Shah Rashid Sajadah Nisheen, and others also addressed the gathering. Renzushah installed the epitome of Hazrat Moomin Shah which was responded by enthusiastic gathering which applauds. “The spiritual life history recently included in the spiritual encyclopedia of Kashmiri Sufi saints was engraved on rare black and golden stone installed on the occasion,” said the statement. Renzushah complimented Zafar Bhat and Shah Rashid sahib for organizing the conference which helped the people to know about the spiritual contribution of the Sufi saint.

Dr Tabish while speaking on the occasion said that some people who were not aware of the importance of spiritual music have tried to confuse people with wrong interpretations. “Let them understand that each verse of such music addresses Allah as great power,” he said.

Moulana Mukarami Altaf Makhdoomi said: “We have to inculcate elements of trust and faith in our hearts and spirits so that the power of spiritual knowledge could enlighten us.