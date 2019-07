Chairman, Kashmir Society, Khawaja Farooq Renzushah, called on Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, in the civil secretariat on Tuesday.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

During the interaction, Renzushah put forth several issues related to the development of the state, particularly Kashmir valley.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

He urged the Advisor to preserve Sufi shrines and heritage sites.