Chairman, Kashmir Society International, Khawaja Farooq Renzushah, Sunday emphasized on the development of TujarSharief, urging the government to ensure that the birth place of Hazrat Sheikh HamzahMakhdoom Sahib (RA) is preserved and maintained.

Addressing people at TujarSharief, Renzushah said, “Tujar has become a joke as this historical and spiritual city in Sopore has no sanitation arrangements. All the places associated with our culture need to be developed.”