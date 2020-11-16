Renzushah, others address congregation at Wagoora

Mirwaiz north Kashmir, Sharief ul Haq Bhukhari, Chairman Jamaat Aitqaad international, Khwaja Farooq Renzushah and others addressed a gathering at Wagoora here on Monday.

In a statement, they urged people not to forget all those who have shaped Kashmir as a true civilization of love and Sufiyat. Bukhari while welcoming chief guests said that no power on earth can reduce importance of Kashmir-based spiritual leaders.

Renzushah while speaking on the occasion said several religious leaders have like Hazrat Bulbushah (RA) laid foundations of religion in Kashmir. “There are thousands of such facts which prove that in Kashmir clandestine conspiracy was initiated to reduce the importance of Sufiyat. All possible conspiracies against all Kashmir based Awaliyas were patronized and encouraging by local ruling class by creating separate private one-man commercial institutions,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr Muhtishim Tabish laid emphasis for the revival of unity and mutual love which was need of time as taught to by Sufi saints. The statement said Noorani Naqashbandi and Muhammed Yaseen Kirmani sahib also laid emphasis on holy Meelad. They said entire Kashmir was rising up to understand that only Sufiyat and Aitqaad literature can save the identity of Kashmir which has been blessed by Allah with Sufi saints and Awaliyas.