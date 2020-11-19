Renzushah, others address religious gathering

Mirwaiz north Kashmir, Sharief ul Haq Bhukhari, Chairman Jamaat Aitqaad International and others on Thursday inaugurated new premises of shrine of Hazrat Mahmood Kubraivi.

A statement said on the occasion religious scholars appreciated people of Tangmarg for taking the initiative.

They urged people not to forget all those Awaliyas of Kashmir who have shaped Kashmir as a true civilization of love and Sufiyat.

The statement said people accorded grand reception to Mirwaiz, Renzushah and others.

While speaking on the occasion Renzushah said that khankahiyat is the soul of Sufiyat and fulcrum of unity, love and coexistence.

There are thousands of facts which prove that in Kashmir clandestine conspiracy was initiated to reduce the importance of Sufiyat. All possible conspiracies against all Kashmir based Awaliyas were encouraged by local ruling class by creating separate private one-man commercial institutions,” he said.

On this occasion, Muhtishim Tabish laid emphasise for the revival of unity and mutual love which is need of time as taught to by Sufi saints.