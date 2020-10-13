Renzushah presides over Sufi event

On the occasion of Urs Sharief of Hazrat Mahboob Aalam (RA), which concluded after 13 days today, renowned sufi organizations of Shaher-e- Khaas, Hazrat Damdaar Foundation, and Hazrat Guldoon Sufi Welfare society organized a conference.

According to statement, the conference was presided over by Khwaja Farooq Renzushah as chief guest and Shad Ramzaan ex-head of Deptt Kashmir University as guest of honour.

Renzushah emphasised that all Aitqaad books of Hazrat Mahboob Ul Aalam (RA) should be studied by youth so as to understand the value of spiritual persons of the last 700 years. Ramzaan described the importance of Tasawuf and Tareeqat in Kashmir.