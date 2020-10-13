Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 10:48 PM

Renzushah presides over Sufi event

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 10:48 PM

On the occasion of Urs Sharief of Hazrat Mahboob Aalam (RA), which concluded after 13 days today, renowned sufi organizations of Shaher-e- Khaas,  Hazrat Damdaar Foundation, and Hazrat Guldoon Sufi Welfare society organized a conference.

According to statement, the conference was presided over by Khwaja Farooq Renzushah as chief guest and Shad Ramzaan ex-head of Deptt Kashmir University as guest of honour.

Trending News
Representational Photo

SSB constable leaves unit without intimation in Chadoora; missing report lodged

File Photo

Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs of Sheikh Noor Ud Din Noorani (RA)

NC leader Choudhary Ramzan's father passes away

PDP, PC, Apni Party condole demise

Renzushah emphasised that all Aitqaad books of Hazrat Mahboob Ul Aalam (RA) should be studied by youth so as to understand the value of spiritual persons of the last 700 years. Ramzaan described the importance of Tasawuf and Tareeqat in Kashmir.

Related News