Renzushah stresses on unity

Khawaja Farooq Renzushah chairman JamaatAitqaad International while addressing a religious gathering at ShahbazQalander Hall Boniyar said that people of all faiths should remain united and carry forward the legacy of ‘great teachers of past.’

In a statement Renzushah said that Kashmir is an abode of Mystery and its civilization has been made preponderant with the blessing of all Awaliyas. “The division of Kashmir in 1947 was engineered by Kashmir politicians of the time having lust of power and greed to take over reigns by unfurling communist ideology flags,” he said. He complimented the new generation of Kashmir “who yearn to understand the true civilization characteristics of our Kashmir.”

He said, “present social media is a rich source to find the location of all such treasures of knowledge scattered in all nooks and corners of Kashmir. People should not forget that how in past like in 1321 CE Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists joined hands to defeat a faithless Mongol invader. Our strength lies in our unity.”