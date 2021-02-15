Reopening of schools in Ganderbal|Teachers, students made aware of COVID19 SOPs

Ahead of the opening of schools, the district administration Ganderbal has geared up to aware students and teachers about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the prevailing COVID-19.

A special workshop cum-awareness programme was held on Monday at conference Hall of mini secretariat Ganderbal regarding the opening of schools in district.

The workshop was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal and Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammed Younis Malik. The programme was organized by District Administration Ganderbal in collaboration with the School Education Department.

During the Workshop, the participants were sensitized through a power point presentation about the SOPs, precautions and safety measures to be taken for reopening of schools.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed upon the concerned to get ready to re-energise the education process and allied activities in schools in view of possible opening up of schools after the yearlong COVID pandemic crisis.

Highlighting the consequences of COVID pandemic on education, the DC said that this programme is providing an opportunity for revisiting the school safety programme from a COVID19 perspective and urged upon the teachers to come up with innovative measures to ensure safe re-opening of schools.

Director School Education Kashmir Mohammad Younis Malik while highlighting the aim and objective of the programme said that it is aimed at developing complete SOPs on School Safety including COVID19 infections; prevention and control, safe re-opening of schools, school safety adding that this program is an initiative to ensure safety of all children and School teachers, besides starting school activities.

Meanwhile CMO Ganderbal briefed the participants about the precautions to be taken for reopening of schools. He said it is the duty of one and all to ensure that all children are safe whether in school or out of school.

All the educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities had remained closed from March last year in wake of the COVID19 outbreak.

The workshop was attended by CMO Ganderbal, Principal DIET Ganderbal, DHO, Dy. CEO, ZEOs, Principals of Hr. Sec. Schools, Headmasters, representatives of private schools of Ganderbal and other concerned.