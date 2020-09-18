Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 11:52 PM

Reopening schools can worsen COVID19 situation: DAK

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 11:52 PM
File Photo of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday said reopening schools amid spike in COVID19 cases could worsen the situation crisis.

“Reopening schools while COVID is still circulating widely could accelerate virus transmission in the community,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan. “With cases rising thick and fast, opening schools could further deteriorate the situation, the effect of which could be worse than what has happened.”

Trending News

LG inaugurates women's cricket tournament at Anantnag

HC directs Div Com to examine 'canal encroachment by police'

Internet restored in Sopore after 4 days

Association of Agrometeorlogists opens Kashmir-chapter at SKUAST-K

DAK President said studies have shown that children were as likely to be infected with COVID19 as adults. He said flu was just around the corner and most children were unvaccinated which puts them at risk.

“Children tend not to follow social distancing and are not particular about personal hygiene. The existing infrastructure of most schools can be fertile grounds for virus transmission,” he said. “We understand the impact of prolonged closure of schools on children, but we are not in a favorable situation to open schools.”

Related News