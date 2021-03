The Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Wednesday urged the government to repatriate employees from Ladakh to Kashmir.

A statement of EJAC issued here said that a meeting under the chairmanship of its President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam discussed the issues of the employees of J&K.

It said that the EJAC leaders expressed their displeasure for not resolving the pending issues of the employees of J&K and urged the government not to test the patience of employees of any more.