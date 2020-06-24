Repatriate J&K employees from Ladakh: JKAP

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Muhammad Dilawar Mir on Wednesday demanded immediate repatriation of J&K employees who continue to be posted in Ladakh.

In a statement, Mir said hundreds of employees working in various departments who belong to both divisions of J&K were suffering immensely because of challenging socio-environmental conditions in Ladakh.

“Unfortunately, the J&K administration seems to have forgotten about the plight of these employees even after seeking their choices for places of postings in J&K,” said Mir.

He appealed to the Union Home Minister to intervene into the matter and order immediate shifting of these employees from Ladakh to their respective divisions in J&K.

The JKA leader said most of the employees as per rules have already completed their mandatory period in Leh and Kargil in Ladakh.

He said Ladakh being known for its harsh winters and high altitude areas has caused severe health problems to the J&K employees. The party appealed to the Lt Governor GC Murmu to take up the matter with the Ministry on priority basis.

Mir said even the service rules framed in 1989 categorically provided that for employees initially appointed in Ladakh, on completion of their mandatory tenure shall be posted in their home districts.

Meanwhile, the party leader Vijay Bakaya demanded that findings of the probe ordered by the district magistrate Jammu into tragic death of two relatives of a COVID19 victim should be made public.

Bakaya said the death of Vipin and Vimal Zaddoo, two relatives of a the COVID victim, speaks volumes about callousness exhibited by the administration.

“JKAP demands that the findings of the enquiry ordered by the DM Jammu be put in the public domain without any delay,” Bakaya said. He said the incident highlighted the callousness and inhumanity of the administration.