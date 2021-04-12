Report on unemployment rate 'mockery' of J&K's youth: NC

National Conference (NC) Monday denounced the latest CMIE rating showing drastic decrease in the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir was a mockery to lakhs of unemployed J&K youth saying that the skewed data and tabulation was sightless of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar expressed surprise at the findings and said that even a lay man was at wits end to ascertain the seemingly positive employment data emanating from CMIE.

He said the figures claiming spur in job creation were based on defective data, and erroneous tabulation but it could not change the basic facts about widespread unemployment in J&K.

“The findings have hurt lakhs of our educated unemployed youth with flawed statistics which they believe are not even remotely reflective of the alarming unemployment rate in J&K. Official documents in our possession lay bare that 94,221 unemployed youth have voluntarily registered themselves with the district employment and career counseling centers till March 2020 across J&K,” he said.

He also asked the government what percentage of vacancies which the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) reply to a parliamentary panel on February 18 had alluded to got filled during the months post August 5, 2019.

“There are over 84,000 vacancies in J&K, as was widely publicised by the government. Will the government care to explain what percentage of such vacancies was filled up till now,” Dar said.