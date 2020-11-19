Reports about our two functionaries joining Apni Party baseless: NC

National Conference on Thursday rejected rumors of Raja Aftab of Rawalpura, and Omar of Natipura joining Apni Party as “unfounded and baseless”, saying both party functionaries were part of the party.

In a statement, the party said the two party functionaries reiterated their support to National Conference, while participating in the routine activities presided over by the party’s provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani today.

“The rumors are unfounded; we are part and parcel of the party. We were taken by surprise by the rumors. We unequivocally reject such false claims. We are committed to the cause of the party as we were before and in the future we will continue to follow the leadership of our party with the same determination and resolve,” the functionaries said while rejecting rumors of their joining Apni Party as unsubstantiated.