Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks a conjecture, says Farooq Abdullah

Member Parliament and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the report that Hurriyat leaders were ready for a dilaogue with the government was a “conjecture”.

“As the governor has mentioned a few days back that the Hurriyat leaders are ready for talks with the Central government, it is a conjecture. They haven’t issued any statement so far,” Abdullah was quoted as having said by ANI news agency.

While asserting that the meeting should be held, he said, “I hope they talk about it and get into a solution as soon as possible.”

On June 22, Governor Satya Pal Malik said that Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Centre.