Republic Day arrangements finalised at Handwara

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir today convened a meeting of concerned officers to finalise arrangements put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations in the sub district.

During the meeting, the ADC stressed upon the officers to ensure fool proof arrangements for smooth conduct of the National Event. He directed them to follow Covid-19 protocol strictly and ensure use of masks in the function.

The ADC stressed the need for maintaining protocol in seating arrangement and also issued directions to the police department for taking proper protocol of National Flag.

The meeting was informed that the main function of the Republic Day will be held at District Police Lines (DPL) Handwara where the National Flag will be hoisted and the VIP will take salute on the March Past. The function will start with ShahnaiVadhan.

Among others, the meeting was attended by SSP Handwara and Sectoral Officers were present on the occasion.