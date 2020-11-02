'Research methodology backbone of quality research'

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir Monday said the scholars pursuing research in any subject or field should be very well versed with the tools and techniques used in research methodology in order to produce quality research.

Addressing the participants, both offline and online during the inauguration of one-week national e-workshop on “Research Methodology in Literary Studies,” organized by the Department of English, at varsity’s Green Campus here, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir emphasized on ensuring quality research to be encouraged and produced for the future of humanity, a statement issued here, said.

“The strict adherence to the ethical values of research cannot be undermined,” he said. Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir said that research in Indian universities, particularly in the field of humanities is on the weaker side. “The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has already flagged the issue regarding lack of quality research conducted by the universities in India and has underscored the need to make research a thrust area,” he said. While expounding on various complex facets of research, he said the scholars pursuing research in the varsity should not compromise the quality of research it produces.