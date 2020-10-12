Research methodology workshop ends at CUK

The two-week workshop on Research Methodology organized by the School of Social Sciences, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), concluded at Green Campus here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir, Director Research and Development, Prof G M Bhat, faculty members, research scholars of the School of Social Sciences were present on the occasion.

Presenting the rapporteur’s report, Prof. G.M. Bhat, apprised the participants about the achievements of the workshop. He also introduced and welcomed the guest speaker, Prof. Jean Dreze.

Addressing the participants in online mode, Prof. Dreze spoke about the prerequisites of research in the present times. He stressed on the need for research scholars to introspect and ask themselves three questions when they embark on the research journey. He said that a research scholar must ask himself/herself the questions pertaining to why and how a research is undertaken. He also underscored the need for upholding and strictly following ethics in research and said that integrity is the hallmark of any research. Prof. Dreze also said that failure to adhere to ethics while conducting research leads to ‘academic corruption’, which according to him is rampant during the contemporary times. He extended his best wishes to the research scholars. The talk was followed by a question-answer session.

In his presidential remarks, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir lauded the efforts of Director Research and Development, coordinators of the workshop and the entire School of Social Sciences for successfully organising and conducting the workshop. He encouraged the research scholars and praised their dedication, despite facing several constraints. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir and Prof. G M Bhat later presented certificates to the participants.

Department of Politics and Governance Coordinator, Dr Khalid Wasim conducted the programme proceedings while as Assistant Prof Deptt of Religious Studies, Dr Moeed Ul Zaffar proposed the vote of thanks.