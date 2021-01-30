Reservation file pending for 15 years | Mandipora Lolab residents resent working of Backward Commission

Expressing their resentment over the working of Backward Commission, the residents of Mandipora village of Lolab in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district said that their files have been pending in the commission office for the last 15 years.

The villagers said that since the last one and half decades their file has been pushed from one desk to another with no result on ground. “No one from the Backward Commission has visited the village for the fact check. It has been years that the DC Kupwara recommended backward class file to the chairman and despite our daily visits to the office, we are being ignored,” the villagers said.

“We do not have basic facilities in our village but have students with potential to bring laurels to the nation, but due to lack of reservation their talent is being lost. The political leaders also promised us justice, but nothing came through,” said Abdul Rashid Bhat, resident of MandiporaLolab.

He said that there are villages which should be considered as backward class including Wavoora, Gagal, Cheepora, Kursan and Mandipora and the entire area has a population of around ten thousand.

“We appeal to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Kumar Sinha to intervene in the matter and redress our genuine demand so that we also get a chance to progress,” the villagers added.