Residential house, 20 shops damaged in Kangan landslide

A four-storey residential house, 20 shops and a cow shed were completely damaged after a massive landslide in Bonibagh village of Kangan in this district on Friday.

The landslide also blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway, resulting in suspension of the traffic.

Eyewitness said the landslide which occurred in the afternoon hit the village on the highway.

“The house, 20 shops came under the debris, resulting in massive damage to them,” said the eyewitnesses.

They said the incident created panic and chaos in the area. Senior civil and police officials including Deputy Commissioner, Shafqat Iqbal; SSP, Khalil Poswal and SHO Kangan rushed to the spot to assess the situation. They were monitoring the rescue operation till late evening.

Sub divisional magistrate, Kangan Hakim Tanveer Ahmed said told Greater Kashmir that at least 20 shops, the residential house and a cowshed have got completely damaged, while as another residential house was partially damaged.

“We have recovered one tata mobile vehicle from the debris. So far no human loss has been reported in the incident” he said.

The SDM said men and machinery has been put on job to clear the debris and restore the traffic movement on the highway.

“We have also sought help of forces’ machinery from Z-Morh tunnel,” the SDM said.

A Border Roads Organisation official said it will take around six to seven hours to clear the debris.