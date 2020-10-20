Residential house gutted in Ganderbal

A residential house was completely gutted in a fire incident at Baba Sualiha village in Ganderbal district.

Reports said that fire broke out in the residential house of Rahim Rizwan at Baba Sualiha Ganderbal during the intervening night of 19 and 20 October resulting in damage to the house though locals and fire tenders tried to douse the fire. They said that the inmates escaped miraculously in the incident. The cause of the fire is said to be the leakage of LPG gas.

Meanwhile, Ganderbal Press Club has expressed sympathies with Rahim Rizwan, who works with radio Kashmir as a correspondent.