Residential house gutted in Sopore blaze

A residential house was gutted after a massive fire broke out in this north Kashmir town on Wednesday.

Reports said the fire broke out in the residential house of Ghulam Nabi Shah at Neharpora village Sopore late this evening.

Though locals, police and men from Fire and Emergency department rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the two-storey house was completely gutted in the blaze.

A police officer said efforts were on to douse the flames. He, however, said the cause of fire was not known immediately.