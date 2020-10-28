Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 12:06 AM

Residential house gutted in Sopore blaze

Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 12:06 AM

A residential house was gutted after a massive fire broke out in this north Kashmir town on Wednesday.

Reports said the fire broke out in the residential house of Ghulam Nabi Shah at Neharpora village Sopore late this evening.

Trending News

Lt Governor Sinha inaugurates J&K International Arbitration Centre; launches website

Representational Pic

Driver killed in Ramban road accident

Bohipora-Kupwara road in shambles

Though locals, police and men from Fire and Emergency department rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the two-storey house was completely gutted in the blaze.

A police officer said efforts were on to douse the flames. He, however, said the cause of fire was not known immediately.

Related News