Residents aghast over lack of facilities, proper staff at SDH Sogam

The residents of Sogam and its adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have complained about the dearth of staff and lack of basic facilities at the Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sogam.

The attendants of several patients at the hospital complained about the lack of heating arrangements, presence of unhygienic atmosphere, unclean toilets and non-availability of proper staff.

“My uncle was admitted here last night after he developed acute pain in his belly. The doctors advised to keep him in the hospital till his condition stabilizes. During the night we almost froze to death as the hospital lacks any heating arrangement. We can’t even think of staying for another night here,” Ashiq Ahmad from Lalpora told Greater Kashmir.

Another attendant, Afaq Ahmad, said that there was no cleanliness inside the hospital building and that the condition of toilets was even worse.

“Go and see by yourself; one cannot even stand for a minute inside the toilets in the indoor ward. There is no water; the commodes are blocked. The patients are facing the worst time here,” he said.

Another issue the attendants flagged was the dearth of staff.

“A few doctors can never be sufficient for a population of over 100 villages,” Manzoor Ahmad, a local, said. He said that due to the unavailability of specialist doctors, the people either have to visit the District Hospital Handwara or travel to Srinagar which costs them both time and money”.

Ihsan Malik, an attendant of a patient, said it is ironic that while the hospital carries out surgeries, it is without a blood bank. “We have several times requested the higher officials to install a blood bank in the hospital but to no avail,” he said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that he would immediately look into the matter as the lack of cleanliness in and around the hospital was “unacceptable”.

When asked about the lack of proper staff and blood bank at the hospital, the SDM said he has already taken up the matter with the higher officials.

“The blood bank will be sanctioned in near future. We will also resolve the staff issue,” the SDM said.