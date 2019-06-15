Resolve long pending issues of Kashmiri artists: Waheed Jeelani urges Governor

Waheed Jeelani—artist, cultural and social activist—has urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the long pending grave issues of creative professionals and artist community of the state and take up these issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting Kashmir next week.

In a statement Jeelani said, “At the very outset, I would request the Governor and his administration that special attention may be paid to revive cultural activities and cultural exchange in the state. Revival of art and culture alone can bring long term peace and prosperity in any society or region.”

“Artists of Kashmir, who have given their blood & sweat to the field of Art despite facing several hardships and have sacrificed their everything just to keep state shining on the world cultural scenario are suffering due to them being ignored by everyone. They are disappointed due to lack of work opportunities and tremendous financial constraints. Both state and central government have ignored the cultural institutions,” he said.

“In order to safeguard the present and the future of these creative and qualified performing artists and thousands people associated with Kashmir’s film and television industry, the administration must prioritize the issues and strengthen Doordarshan’s Kashir channel (DD-Kashir) and Srinagar Doordarshan, as a window of Kashmir’s cultural heritage with thrust on highlighting the positives in an active manner through various programs. The government should chalk out a plan to provide adequate funding and allotment of major share of programs to Kashmir based creative professionals and film makers,” Jeelani demanded.

“J&K has been the worst sufferer during the last more than three decades due to prevailing circumstances from time to time. Governor’s administration should take up these issues with the Ministry of culture, North Zone Cultural Centre Patiala Punjab (N.Z.C.C) for appropriate functioning of its Kashmir regional office and allotment of funds and programs in a transparent manner for the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Waheed Jeelani added.