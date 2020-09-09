Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 1:08 AM

Respect aspirations of Kashmiris: Soz to Centre

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 1:08 AM
File Pic
File Pic

Senior Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday asked the government of India to respect aspirations of people for resolution of Kashmir issue.

“The highest lesson of morality for Union would be to show respect to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. Fortunately, the Constitution of India does envisage that,” said Soz, in a statement, in response to remarks by BJP’s national General Secretary Ram Madhav on ‘Gupkar Declaration’, in his recent write-up.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

“Ram Madhav seems to be considerably distraught that Gupkar (Srinagar) had shown some signs of becoming the epicenter of Kashmir mainstream unity,” said Soz, the former Union Minister.

Soz said what Madhav has said constitutes “his taste for showing an aura of power, born out of his misplaced perception about the permanence of RSS/BJP combine at the Centre.”

Related News