Respect aspirations of Kashmiris: Soz to Centre

Senior Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday asked the government of India to respect aspirations of people for resolution of Kashmir issue.

“The highest lesson of morality for Union would be to show respect to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir. Fortunately, the Constitution of India does envisage that,” said Soz, in a statement, in response to remarks by BJP’s national General Secretary Ram Madhav on ‘Gupkar Declaration’, in his recent write-up.

“Ram Madhav seems to be considerably distraught that Gupkar (Srinagar) had shown some signs of becoming the epicenter of Kashmir mainstream unity,” said Soz, the former Union Minister.

Soz said what Madhav has said constitutes “his taste for showing an aura of power, born out of his misplaced perception about the permanence of RSS/BJP combine at the Centre.”