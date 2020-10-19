Restoration of J&K's special status key to peace: JKPM

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Monday said restoration of J&K’s special status was vital to ensure lasting peace in the region.

In a statement, JKPM senior vice -president, Syed Iqbal Tahir said “5 August 2019 will go down as “darkest day” in the history of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

He said “abrogation of special status has resulted in loss of social and political rights of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, and the region’s cultural identity.”

Tahir said while the Centre tried to justify the decision, claiming it would end “decades-long militancy, separatism and corruption” in the region and bring development, jobs and prosperity; however, after one year it is crystal clear that all promises have proved to be a mirage.

Welcoming the formation of “Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration,” Tahir asked the government to shun its muscular policy and instead start respecting sentiments of the masses who have been alienated due to the abrogation of the special status.